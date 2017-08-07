Appeals court: Juvenile killers still must face life in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Juveniles convicted of first-degree murder must still face the prospect of life in prison, a Pennsylvania appeals court declared Monday in sending a Pittsburgh man back to court for a third sentencing over a 1992 drug murder.

Regis Seskey was 17 when he lured Marc Bova to a field off Mission Street in Pittsburgh's South Side, intending to scare him over a $100 drug debt but instead shooting him five times with a sawed-off shotgun.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and given the then-mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole in 1994. A January, 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Montgomery v. Louisiana, expanded a 2012 ruling and retroactively prohibited mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders; among hundreds of resulting appeals statewide, Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph K. Williams re-sentenced Seskey, now 42, to 13 to 26 years in prison last November.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office immediately appealed — preventing Seskey from being eligible for parole — and the Superior Court issued an opinion Monday ruling that the judge erred by not setting Seskey's maximum sentence at life.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, wrote Judge Judith Ference Olson in the three-judge panel's decision , had already decided that the maximum sentence for first- or second-degree murder must be life, with the judge getting discretion in setting the minimum sentence.

“The trial court in this case failed to impose the mandatory maximum sentence of life imprisonment. As such, Appellee's sentence was illegal and must be vacated,” she wrote.

Recent state law set the minimum sentences for 15- to 17-year-olds convicted of first-degree murder after June 24, 2012 at 35 years to life, though the courts have not yet ruled on whether those guidelines also apply retroactively.

Angela Marinucci was 17 when she was part of the “Greensburg six,” convicted of torturing and killing Jennifer Daugherty in a Greensburg apartment in 2010. She was resentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder in 2015, but her attorney is seeking another resentencing citing a June Superior Court ruling that life sentences for juveniles should be the exception rather than the rule.

Since 2012, state corrections officials said 110 juvenile lifers have been resentenced, with 59 being released.

Seskey's appellate attorney, Abe Delnore, said he's still “analyzing” Monday's decision and hasn't decided whether to appeal it. “We're considering options,” he said.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has been consistent in interpreting the maximum sentence for juvenile murderers at life, with the minimum falling from 20 to 35 years depending on the age of the defendant at the time of the killing, said spokesman Mike Manko.

The Associated Press contributed. Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.