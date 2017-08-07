Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Appeals court: Juvenile killers still must face life in prison
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Juveniles convicted of first-degree murder must still face the prospect of life in prison, a Pennsylvania appeals court declared Monday in sending a Pittsburgh man back to court for a third sentencing over a 1992 drug murder.

Regis Seskey was 17 when he lured Marc Bova to a field off Mission Street in Pittsburgh's South Side, intending to scare him over a $100 drug debt but instead shooting him five times with a sawed-off shotgun.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and given the then-mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole in 1994. A January, 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Montgomery v. Louisiana, expanded a 2012 ruling and retroactively prohibited mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders; among hundreds of resulting appeals statewide, Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph K. Williams re-sentenced Seskey, now 42, to 13 to 26 years in prison last November.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office immediately appealed — preventing Seskey from being eligible for parole — and the Superior Court issued an opinion Monday ruling that the judge erred by not setting Seskey's maximum sentence at life.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, wrote Judge Judith Ference Olson in the three-judge panel's decision , had already decided that the maximum sentence for first- or second-degree murder must be life, with the judge getting discretion in setting the minimum sentence.

“The trial court in this case failed to impose the mandatory maximum sentence of life imprisonment. As such, Appellee's sentence was illegal and must be vacated,” she wrote.

Recent state law set the minimum sentences for 15- to 17-year-olds convicted of first-degree murder after June 24, 2012 at 35 years to life, though the courts have not yet ruled on whether those guidelines also apply retroactively.

Angela Marinucci was 17 when she was part of the “Greensburg six,” convicted of torturing and killing Jennifer Daugherty in a Greensburg apartment in 2010. She was resentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder in 2015, but her attorney is seeking another resentencing citing a June Superior Court ruling that life sentences for juveniles should be the exception rather than the rule.

Since 2012, state corrections officials said 110 juvenile lifers have been resentenced, with 59 being released.

Seskey's appellate attorney, Abe Delnore, said he's still “analyzing” Monday's decision and hasn't decided whether to appeal it. “We're considering options,” he said.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has been consistent in interpreting the maximum sentence for juvenile murderers at life, with the minimum falling from 20 to 35 years depending on the age of the defendant at the time of the killing, said spokesman Mike Manko.

The Associated Press contributed. Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.