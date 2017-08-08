Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

New Steelers video board is big, but it's still dwarfed by many in NFL
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
An artist's rendering of the new video board in the south end zone of Heinz Field.

Fans might be awed this season by the Steelers' massive new video board dominating the south end of Heinz Field.

It's 41 feet high and 123.5 feet wide. At 5,050 square feet, it's about the size of 20 bowling lanes.

The board can show 281 trillion different colors.

Made by South Dakota-based Daktronics, it features the latest in video board technology.

And it cost about $3 million , Nick Sero, corporate communications manager for Heinz Field, told the Tribune-Review.

But compared to video boards across the league, the Steelers' latest addition is tiny.

It ranked 24th among boards in the NFL's 31 stadiums , according to Daktronics, which has equipment in 25 of the stadiums. The video board at the Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium is more than 12 times the size of the biggest screen at Heinz Field. EverBank Field, where the Jacksonville Jaguars play, has screens at either end zone that are more than four times the size of the Heinz Field board.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium features a 61,900-square-foot video board ring at the top of its dome. Daktronics, which made the screen, called the "halo display" a "never-been-done-before" and "groundbreaking" innovation. The screen is 58 feet high and measures 1,075 feet in circumference — " large enough for a helicopter to fly through ," Daktronics boasted on its website.

The Steelers screen falls in among boards used at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.; Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, and the Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif., the interim home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

This graphic from Daktronics shows video boards across the NFL ranked by size.

But Steelers fans have no reason to worry about the other big screens out there because their Heinz Field video board is still bigger than anything the New England Patriots have in Foxborough.

Take that, Brady.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

