Allegheny

Pittsburgh police assistant chief not chosen to head Portland department
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
Stephanie Strasburg
Assistant Chief of Police Larry Scirotto places his hand over his heart at the beginning of a promotion ceremony for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in City Council Chambers on Monday, July 11, 2016, Downtown. Scirotto was promoted from commander to Assistant Chief of Police for the city. Officers wore black bands over their badges to show respect for the officers lost in the Dallas shootings last week.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh's Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto was not selected to lead the Portland, Ore., police department, the Oregonian reported Monday.

Scirotto had been one of four finalists for the position, narrowed from a pool of 33 candidates.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler instead selected 41-year-old Danielle Outlaw, a 19-year-veteran of the Oakland, Calif., police department. She will be the first African American woman to head the force, the Oregonian reported.

Scirotto and the other finalists met with Wheeler for in-person interviews last week. Each candidate spent about two hours with the mayor, according to the report.

Scirotto could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 44-year-old was promoted to assistant chief in Pittsburgh just over a year ago, moving from head of the former Major Crimes Unit to the Office of Professional Standards, where he has been tasked with analyzing and auditing the bureau's standards, conduct and performance.

Former Pittsburgh Chief Cameron McLay promoted Scirotto to commander in late 2014. Scirotto took over Zone 3 in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood when former Cmdr. Catherine McNeilly retired.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

