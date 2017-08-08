Pittsburgh police assistant chief not chosen to head Portland department

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto was not selected to lead the Portland, Ore., police department, the Oregonian reported Monday.

Scirotto had been one of four finalists for the position, narrowed from a pool of 33 candidates.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler instead selected 41-year-old Danielle Outlaw, a 19-year-veteran of the Oakland, Calif., police department. She will be the first African American woman to head the force, the Oregonian reported.

Scirotto and the other finalists met with Wheeler for in-person interviews last week. Each candidate spent about two hours with the mayor, according to the report.

Scirotto could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 44-year-old was promoted to assistant chief in Pittsburgh just over a year ago, moving from head of the former Major Crimes Unit to the Office of Professional Standards, where he has been tasked with analyzing and auditing the bureau's standards, conduct and performance.

Former Pittsburgh Chief Cameron McLay promoted Scirotto to commander in late 2014. Scirotto took over Zone 3 in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood when former Cmdr. Catherine McNeilly retired.

