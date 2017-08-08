More Liberty Bridge, Tunnel closures planned for this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Liberty Bridge will close in both directions overnight Tuesday, and the inbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel will be closed overnight through Thursday this week, according to PennDOT.

The tunnel closures are set to occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday, the release said. The closures are tentatively planned to extend through Sunday.

The bridge closure will occur from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

The tunnel closures are part of a $30 million final phase of a project set to be completed in February 2019.

The bridge closures are part of an $80 million rehabilitation project.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer.