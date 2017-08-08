Father, daughter plead guilty to hindering arrest of accused Wilkinsburg killer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The girlfriend of one of the men accused in a March 2016 shooting that killed five adults and an unborn child pleaded guilty Tuesday to hindering his apprehension, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Channel Falls, 31, along with her father, 53-year-old Adrien Falls, both pleaded guilty to two counts each of hindering the apprehension of Channel Falls' boyfriend, Cheron Shelton.

Shelton is charged with a half-dozen counts of homicide in relation to the March 9, 2016, shooting in Wilkinsburg in which Shelton and another man allegedly opened fire on a backyard party off Franklin Avenue.

The Fallses had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday morning.

Allegheny County homicide detectives investigating the shooting had a warrant for Shelton's arrest related to a firearm and ammunition they found at his mother's house, according to the criminal complaint. When they questioned Channel and Adrien Falls on March 14, 2016, both said they'd had no contact with him.

Early on March 25, 2016, however, Shelton was arrested at the Fallses' home on charges related to the gun and the father and daughter were charged with hindering his apprehension.

A date for sentencing has not been set.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.