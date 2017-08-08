Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Sandcastle reopens after flooding
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Mark Dunn, 16, of Beaver, shoots down a water slide at Sandcastle Water Park in West Homestead on Monday, July 15, 2013.
Emily Harger | Tribune-Review
Meghan Johnson, right, and her son Stellan Johnson, 9, left, race down the Cliffhangers water slide at Sandcastle water park on Tuesday, July 1, 2014.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Sandcastle Waterpark reopened Tuesday after severe flooding in July forced its closure.

Park management announced on social media channels that the West Homestead park was back in service.

"Our team has worked extremely hard and we appreciate all of your support, patience and understanding," Sandcastle said in a Facebook post.

Rising water levels on the Monongahela River led to the July 30 closure.

"It is not unusual for Sandcastle to experience some flooding, what is unusual is to have this happen within the summer seasons," the park said at the time on Facebook.

The park originally opened along the Monongahela in 1919 in a former railroad yard that serviced the U.S. Steel Homestead Works.

Sandcastle is part of Palace Entertainment, which owns and operates theme parks, water parks and family entertainment centers nationwide, including Kennywood and Idlewild.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

