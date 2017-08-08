Sandcastle reopens after flooding
Sandcastle Waterpark reopened Tuesday after severe flooding in July forced its closure.
Park management announced on social media channels that the West Homestead park was back in service.
"Our team has worked extremely hard and we appreciate all of your support, patience and understanding," Sandcastle said in a Facebook post.
Rising water levels on the Monongahela River led to the July 30 closure.
"It is not unusual for Sandcastle to experience some flooding, what is unusual is to have this happen within the summer seasons," the park said at the time on Facebook.
The park originally opened along the Monongahela in 1919 in a former railroad yard that serviced the U.S. Steel Homestead Works.
Sandcastle is part of Palace Entertainment, which owns and operates theme parks, water parks and family entertainment centers nationwide, including Kennywood and Idlewild.
