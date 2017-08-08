Pittsburgh police nab "person of interest" in Terrace Village slaying
Updated 1 hour ago
Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Terrace Village neighborhood and have a “person of interest” in custody.
WPXI identified the victim late Tuesday as Calvin Turner, 20. An email to a Pittsburgh police spokeswoman to verify the victim's name was not immediately returned.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Oak Hill Drive about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday for a report that a man had been shot.
The 20-year-old victim was found inside the entrance of a residence. He had been shot at least once.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Private security guards chased a male who fled the scene on foot. City officers took him into custody on Kirkpatrick Street near Bentley Drive.
Police said he is considered a person of interest; he was not immediately identified.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.