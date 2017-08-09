Woodland Hills football coach Kevin Murray resigns amid controversies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kevin Murray, the successor to highly-respected George Novak, has resigned as head coach of Woodland Hills High School football team, his attorney told the Tribune-Review Wednesday morning.

The resignation, announced Tuesday night in a letter to players and assistant coaches, comes before Murray ever coached a game, said attorney Phil DiLucente.

He also remains on unpaid leave as the high school principal as the Pennsylvania Department of Education delayed renewing his teaching certification in the midst of several high-profile controversies involving treatment of students. Whether he returns as principal remains unclear.

Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis, who represents a group of students who accused Murray of various forms of abuse, posted Murray's letter to coaches on Facebook. DiLucente confirmed Murray wrote the letter.

"Please know that this decision has broken me down to the core as a man," Murray wrote. "I have learned many lessons playing football and probably more as a coach."

Braddock Borough Council President Tina Doose called the resignation a victory for the district's children. Braddock is one of 12 communities that make up the Woodland Hills School District.

"It has never been personal with me. I don't even know Mr. Murray," she said. "His letter was laced with lies and innuendo and not once did he ever bother to apologize to the students that were hurt physically and emotionally. There are still a few more changes that need to be made but we are headed in the right direction."

School district Superintendent Alan Johnson told the Tribune-Review Wednesday morning that he has not yet received official word of Murray's resignation. A school board meeting is scheduled for this evening.

Murray was already placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 30 in connection with an incident in which an audio recording surfaced of him allegedly threatening a 14-year-old special education student. Murray returned to the job in late January. The district said he was disciplined, but officials wouldn't say how.

Murray did not face criminal charges. But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., in a letter to the superintendent, called Murray's actions "inappropriate and arguably threatening."

The Woodland Hills School Board voted 5-4 to hire Murray as head coach of the varsity football team in April.

The high school and district faced more scrutiny after Hollis went public in May with videos from school surveillance cameras that showed the arrests of two black students, ages 14 and 15, by a white Churchill police officer then assigned to the school.

In a video from April 3, Churchill officer Steve Shaulis can be seen dragging Que'chawn Wade, 14, into the school's main office lobby before fighting with him off camera and knocking out one of the teen's teeth, Hollis said. Wade faces a resisting arrest charge in juvenile court.

Video from a March 2015 incident shows Shaulis putting Ahmad Williams Jr., then 15, in a headlock, slamming him to the ground and shocking him twice with a Taser. Murray helped hold the teen down during the arrest for disorderly conduct. A judge acquitted Williams of resisting arrest after the tape was played at trial.

Zappala confirmed that the FBI and U.S. Attorney's office are investigating whether Shaulis violated the students' civil rights.