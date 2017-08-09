Highmark sells vision unit for undisclosed amount

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highmark Inc. is selling a vision subsidiary for an undisclosed price in a deal CEO David Holmberg said would free up capital to invest in Allegheny Health Network and other community health care providers.

The insurer is selling Davis Vision, a managed vision care subsidiary, to New York City-based investment firm Centerbridge Partners, the companies announced Wednesday. Centerbridge will combine Davis with Superior Vision, another company it owns, and Highmark will hold a minority ownership interest in the combined venture, according to the companies.

Centerbridge will also acquire a minority equity stake in Visionworks, another Highmark-owned vision subsidiary, according to the announcement.

Davis Vision and Visionworks make up Highmark's vision unit, HVHC, which in 2016 generated $1.6 billion in revenue with an operating gain of about $79 million.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the announcement. The companies wouldn't disclose any financial details of the transaction. A Reuters story from 2016 cited anonymous sources saying Centerbridge was working on a deal to pay close to $2 billion for the vision unit.

“This gives us a lot of capability to reinvest,” Holmberg said Wednesday.

Davis Vision insurance won't see any changes to their eye doctors, where get their glasses or schedule eye procedures, Holmberg wrote in a blog post.

HVHC fabricates more than 4.5 million pairs of glasses a year, and Visionworks has nearly 750 retail stores across the country. Davis Vision reported revenues of nearly $780 million and 18 percent network growth in 2016. The company has more than 22 million members.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Pennsylvania Insurance Department gave Highmark approval to invest more freely in Allegheny Health Network and community hospitals and doctors the insurer works with.

The approval allows Highmark to spend up to 10 percent of its surplus on health systems without notifying the state, where before it had to seek approval for investments of $250 million or more. The department included the investment conditions in a 2013 order related to Highmark's creation of Allegheny Health Network.

Holmberg said the money from the deal would help finance about 20 major projects underway at AHN. Highmark has invested more than $1 billion in the system.

He said the money could also help strengthen its commercial customer base.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.