Allegheny

Former deputy acquitted of domestic violence charges
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Allegheny County Jail
Curtis Sowder, 28, of Bridgeville

Updated 2 hours ago

A former Allegheny County Sheriff's deputy was acquitted Wednesday on all charges relating to a domestic violence incident at his Bridgeville home earlier this year, court records show.

Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos found Curtis Sowder, 29, not guilty of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment at a non-jury trial.

Bridgeville police charged Sowder on Jan. 22 after an officer allegedly witnessed Sowder body-slam his wife in their living room and drag her crumpled body to the front porch. Police had responded to a domestic dispute between the two earlier that day.

The sheriff's office began an internal investigation the following day. Sowder was fired Jan. 31.

Sowder's attorney, Blaine Jones, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

