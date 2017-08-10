Mt. Washington neighbors fed up with unsightly vacant lot on scenic stretch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Larry Jackson thinks he has the perfect solution for a vacant, overgrown property that Mt. Washington neighbors have christened “the hole” along a scenic stretch of Pittsburgh's Grandview Avenue.

“They need to make one of those (zip lines) from here down to the (Rivers) Casino,” he said. “How cool would that be?”

Jackson, 58, who lives across the street from the property, and other neighbors have complained for years about weeds, a retaining wall and a chain-link fence that surrounds the site.

The property owners about 15 years ago announced plans for luxury condominiums. They demolished houses and dug for foundations, but opposition from neighbors stalled the project.

“This has been going on for too long and residents need a solution,” said Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, who represents Mt. Washington.

“If you're not going to develop it, fill it up and turn the land over to us. We can have a rest stop or a visitors center. We get over 2 million visitors a year up there. They have no place to rest, no place to buy a hotdog.”

The property is owned by 3115 Group LLC, which includes Ellicott Development of Buffalo, N.Y., and Bridgeville-based Cozza Enterprises.

Carl Paladino, Ellicott's founder and chairman, said his company is the majority owner of 3115 Group and is marketing the property. Paladino, a Buffalo school board member, chaired President Trump's New York campaign and in 2010 ran as a Republican for governor of New York. He has been widely criticized for derogatory comments he made in a newspaper survey in 2016 about President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama . He later apologized to the “minority community” and said he accidentally sent the comments to the publication.

“We intended to develop it, but we have so much stuff on our plate right now we're just trying to sell it,” Paladino said about the Grandview property, calling it one of the most beautiful spots in America. “If I don't sell it, I'll develop it myself. It will just take a little bit longer.”

Paladino would not discuss the asking price, but said the site, which includes seven parcels with houses on two of them, has tripled in value. He said it would be a great site for a hotel boasting a magnificent view of Pittsburgh.

The company paid a total of least $1.3 million for the properties during a series of purchases that started in 1999, according to Allegheny County real estate records.

Paladino said the company has addressed a pending violation notice filed by Pittsburgh's Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections that required the property to be “cut and cleaned.” Inspectors are scheduled to revisit the site on Monday.

Mike Grande, board president of the Mt. Washington Community Development Corp., said the organization would prefer “anything other than an empty lot.”

“I think for most people the problem is how long it's dragged on and how ugly it's looked for all that time,” he said. “Obviously Grandview Avenue is a marquee location for the entire city. It's just been a big sticking point for the folks who have been up here all that time.”

As for Jackson's idea, a Mt. Washington-to-North Shore zip line has been proposed before , but so far, it hasn't gone anywhere.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.