Lottery jackpots grow in size, attention

The lottery equivalent of a total eclipse is scheduled for this weekend, as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots climb to significant amounts simultaneously.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday drawing is now worth $393 million, and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing stands at $356 million — meaning Pennsylvania Lottery players can chase a potential $749 million in winnings — minus taxes.

"This is the first time that these games have been at that level at the same time. It's a pretty exciting time," said lottery spokesman Gary Miller.

Miller said lottery managers increased the Mega Millions jackpot from $382 million to $393 million based on strong ticket sales.

The anticipation was palpable at lottery retailers throughout the Greensburg region on Thursday, driving a spike in lottery ticket sales, employees said.

"We all dream about hitting the big one," said Nat Upcroft of Rick's Tobacco Outlet in Southwest Greensburg.

At the Youngwood Corner Market, a customer bought $130 worth of Powerball tickets on Wednesday. "That's 65 tickets," said clerk Pearl Yuhouse.

"People that don't normally buy them will come in. It's fun to watch," she said.

Greensburg resident Cindy Berlin, who bought her tickets at the Gateway Convenience Store, said she hoped her deceased son would look down and send some luck her way.

"He was always lucky," she said as she looked up.

"We probably will be playing both (games), my husband and I," Berlin said. "We never win. We just let the machine pick the numbers."

Gateway Convenience clerk Deanna Craft said lottery players can be superstitious, which affects how they play.

"You can have up to 10 plays on one ticket, but a lot of people will buy 10 separate tickets instead of one," she said.

Patrons can play both games for $3 – $2 for Powerball and $1 for Mega Millions, Miller said.

At Rick's Tobacco, business was brisk around lunch time and again as people got off of work on Thursday.

"Anytime any of the jackpots get high like that, we do a lot more lottery sales than usual," said clerk Jade Meighen. "As soon as people hear it's that high, it's all day long."

Customer Vince Brown of Greensburg said he has no strategy for when the jackpots are unusually high.

"Sometimes the machine is nice to me, and sometimes not," he said.

Customer Pam Mason of Greensburg bought the Match 6, which reached an estimated jackpot of $1.6 million on Thursday, and said she likely will try for the bigger prizes on Friday and Saturday.

"When the jackpots get high, I probably play more," she said. "If I hit it, you'll never see me again."

Pennsylvania has sold 17 Powerball jackpot-winning tickets since joining the game in 2002, and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010, Miller said.

"We find that in recent years, players are increasingly motivated by larger jackpots," he said. "With both games covering over $300 million, it's definitely gotten some attention."

Pennsylvania's largest Powerball prize was a $110.2 million cash-value jackpot claimed by a New Jersey couple in 2004. The state's largest Mega Millions jackpot was an $86.7 million cash-value prize claimed by a Pittsburgh couple in 2014.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history was nearly $1.6 billion, claimed by three winners in January 2016. The largest Mega Million jackpot to date was $656 million in 2012 and also was split by three winners.

