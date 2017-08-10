Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
AG files charges in Allegheny County fentanyl death
Megan Guza | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced drug delivery resulting in death charges for an Allegheny County man who delivered a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose, at the North Fayette Township Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced drug delivery resulting in death charges for an Allegheny County man who delivered a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose, at the North Fayette Township Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced drug delivery resulting in death charges for an Allegheny County man who delivered a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose, at the North Fayette Township Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced drug delivery resulting in death charges for an Allegheny County man who delivered a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose, at the North Fayette Township Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

The man who sold a lethal dose of opioids to an Oakdale father has been charged in the man's death, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

Shaunteze Turner, 27, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, which can carry up to 40 years in prisons, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Turner's case is the seventh one in which the attorney general's office has filed such charges since Shapiro took office in January.

"This tough new charge is one key piece in the all-out fight to take down the dealers and battle the heroin and opioid crisis raging across this commonwealth," Shapiro said in a news conference at the North Fayette police station.

Daniel Scott, 52, was found dead in his home Sept. 14. Shapiro said North Fayette police and AG's investigators used cell phone records to trace the lethal mix of heroin and fentanyl to Turner. The attorney general said Turner had been selling the drugs under the name "blue magic" and "NyQuil."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

