Woodland Hills names acting football coach

Tim Bostard has been named acting head coach of Woodland Hills High School's varsity football team, the district superintendent told the Tribune-Review on Thursday.

Bostard coached and played football under former head coach George Novak, who told the Trib this week he believed Bostard was the right choice to replace Kevin Murray. Bostard, an alumni of the high school, also serves as Woodland Hills' assistant athletic director.

“For the immediate future he is going to be the head coach,” said Woodland Hills athletic director Ronald Coursey. “It was a natural transition. He's been with the program for a number of years. This decision gives ust he most stability and most continuity for our kids and, at this point, that is what we are 100 percent dedicated to.”

Murray, hired in the spring to replace Novak, resigned Wednesday without ever coaching a game.

“He deserves it,” Novak said Wednesday of Bostard. “He's been with the program 12 years. He knows all aspects of the game.”

Bostard could not immediately be reached for comment.

Superintendent Alan Johnson told the Tribune-Review that Murray informed the school board Wednesday of his desire to resign. He also sent a separate letter to players and coaches, stating: “I hope that the kids won't be disappointed, I hope that they will use this as motivation to use in the upcoming season. Go get 6 boys... Go get 6.”

Murray's status as high school principal remains unclear. The Pennsylvania Department of Education has not renewed his teaching certification in the midst of several high-profile controversies involving treatment of students.

The Woodland Hills School Board voted, 5-4, to hire Murray as head coach of the varsity football team in April. Novak supported the hiring of Murray, who worked as an assistant under the longtime coach.

Johnson said he and Coursey made the decision to promote Bostard, and any final decision must be voted on by the school board.

