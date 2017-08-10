Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Black Media Federation wins national award
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
Submitted
The National Association of Black Journalists honored the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation as its professional chapter of the year duruing a convention in New Orleans on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2017. Pictured are, from left, PMBF Vice President Brian Cook and President Tory N. Parrish and Johann Calhoun, director of the national association's Region 1, which includes chapters in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

Updated 1 hour ago

The National Association of Black Journalists honored the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation as its professional chapter of the year Wednesday at a convention in New Orleans.

“We thank NABJ for this recognition. I also thank PBMF's leadership, which works so diligently to produce high-quality programming and carry on the chapter's mission, which includes advocating for fairness and diversity in newsrooms,” said Pittsburgh Black Media Federation President Tory N. Parrish, a former Tribune-Review reporter who is a staff writer for the website Upgruv.

The organization was honored for its work during 2016, when among other things it released a study on local media diversity during an event at Point Park University's Center for Media Innovation and held its 28th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards for coverage of African American communities and issues and its 33rd annual Frank Bolden Urban Multimedia Workshop for high school students.

It also held or co-hosted a 15th anniversary panel on 9/11's impact on media coverage, an event on changes to right-to-know laws and a discussion about media coverage of the Flint, Mich., water crisis.

The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, a nonprofit founded in 1973, also tied for the National Association of Black Journalists' top professional chapter in 2015.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847, tfontaine@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @FontainePGH.

