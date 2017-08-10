Pittsburgh Black Media Federation wins national award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Association of Black Journalists honored the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation as its professional chapter of the year Wednesday at a convention in New Orleans.

“We thank NABJ for this recognition. I also thank PBMF's leadership, which works so diligently to produce high-quality programming and carry on the chapter's mission, which includes advocating for fairness and diversity in newsrooms,” said Pittsburgh Black Media Federation President Tory N. Parrish, a former Tribune-Review reporter who is a staff writer for the website Upgruv.

The organization was honored for its work during 2016, when among other things it released a study on local media diversity during an event at Point Park University's Center for Media Innovation and held its 28th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards for coverage of African American communities and issues and its 33rd annual Frank Bolden Urban Multimedia Workshop for high school students.

It also held or co-hosted a 15th anniversary panel on 9/11's impact on media coverage, an event on changes to right-to-know laws and a discussion about media coverage of the Flint, Mich., water crisis.

The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, a nonprofit founded in 1973, also tied for the National Association of Black Journalists' top professional chapter in 2015.

