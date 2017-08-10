Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Monessen man gets up to 40 years for fatally stabbing girlfriend, mother of 4
Megan Guza | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Monessen man could spend up to 40 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend and leaving her to bleed to death on a rainy night in November 2015, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Police found 28-year-old Margaret Recasens lying near Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood about 2 a.m. Nov. 28, 2015. She was taken to UPMC Mercy where she died about a half hour later.

In May, Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani convicted Recasens's then-boyfriend, Dejuan Windom, of third-degree murder. Mariani on Thursday sentenced Windom to 20 to 40 years in prison.

An unnamed witness told police how they'd driven Windom from Monessen to Carrick to see Recasens. When the witness returned a half hour later to pick up Windom, he was nervous and threatened the witness if he or she ever mentioned Windom being in Pittsburgh that night.

The witness later noticed a bloody white T-shirt in Windom's pocket.

Recasens's mother Catherine Heinzelman pleaded for the maximum sentence against her daughter's killer.

“My daughter trusted this person, loved this person, and he betrayed her love and trust by stabbing her repeatedly,” Heinzelman said in her victim impact statement. “He left her along a dark, wet street, bleeding to death.”

Recasens was five days away from turning 29, her mother said. She left behind four children.

“To hear her 10-year-old autistic son speak at her service, it was heart-wrenching,” Heinzelman said. “My family and I will never be able to comprehend why this coward would murder my daughter, my baby girl.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

