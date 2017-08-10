Second suspect, from Mt. Oliver, arrested in Sunday homicide in Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County police have made a second arrest in connection with a Penn Hills homicide Sunday.

Dustin K. Taylor, 25, of Mt. Oliver was arrested Thursday by Allegheny County police homicide detectives at a residence in Turtle Creek.

In addition to homicide, Taylor is charged with conspiracy, robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, burglary and possession of narcotics, according to police.

The victim, 54-year-old Kevin Trowery, was shot to death during an apparent robbery at his Penn Hills home Sunday night, police said.

Video surveillance from Trowery's home showed three men attacking Trowery as he stood on his front porch about 10:40 p.m.

Another suspect, Donald King, 31, of Stowe, was arrested Sunday. He is charged with homicide, conspiracy, robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, burglary and weapons violations.

King remains in the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh. He has a preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Aug. 18.

The third suspect remains at large.

County homicide Lt. Andrew Schurman said officers found a trash bag containing cash. Police say the video showed the men carrying the trash bag from Trowery's home.

The video depicted three men running toward Trowery with two pointing firearms at him. After a struggle, gunshots were fired, and Trowery fell to the ground.

The three men then beat Trowery before one fired two more shots at him, the video showed; two of the men then pulled Trowery back into his residence. Trowery died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call county police at 412-473-1300.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.