Allegheny

Person laying on the tracks hit by train in Pittsburgh's South Side
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 6:54 a.m.
WPXI
A person was hit by a CSX train in Pittsburgh's South Side on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Updated 9 minutes ago

A person who was laying on the railroad tracks near South 12 and Fieger streets in Pittsburgh's South Side was hit by a CSX freight train at 1:40 a.m. Friday, according to the railroad.

The condition of the victim was not available at 8 a.m. Friday.

The crew stopped the train and Allegheny County emergency services took the victim to a Pittsburgh hospital, according to Rob Doolittle, CSX spokesman and Allegheny County emergency dispatchers.

CSX is assisting Allegheny County is investigating the accident, Doolittle said.

The train was running with three locomotives and 148 railcars, traveling from Indiana to Cumberland, Maryland. It was carrying new cars, asphalt, sheet steel and cement.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

