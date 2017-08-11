Prisoner who tried to hang himself in federal courthouse on life support

A man who attempted to hang himself Wednesday in a holding cell at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh while awaiting arraignment on felony drug charges is not expected to survive, family members said Friday.

Gregory Japalucci, 38, a Jeanette native, is on life support at UPMC Mercy Hospital and unlikely to recover, according to his brother, Steve Japalucci, 37, of Jeanette. The family, he said, has postponed a decision on removing life support with hopes that Gregory Japalucci's jailed wife would be permitted to visit him.

He said the U.S. Marshals Service has offered few details about the incident.

“I just never thought he would do something like this,” said Japalucci's mother, Gloria Maruca. “I can't get the answers from the marshals that I'm looking for.”

Lynzey Donahue, a Marshal's Service spokeswoman, declined to comment, citing prisoner confidentiality. She said prisoners are generally held in holding cells on the day of a court appearance. She declined to answer questions about cell procedures, including prisoner monitoring.

A federal grand jury indicted Japalucci in June on felony charges of delivery and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy. The grand jury also indicted his wife, Autumn McClellan, 30, on charges of conspiring with her husband to deliver the highly addictive drug. The pair were married in April, according to family members.

Steve Japalucci said they had been “on the run” until Wednesday when federal authorities arrested them in Pittsburgh. McClellan listed her most recent address as Oakland, according to her Downtown attorney, Stephen H. Begler.

She is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail until an arraignment scheduled for Monday, Begler said. He described McClellan as “very distraught” and said it's doubtful that federal authorities would permit a hospital visit because she's considered a flight risk.

“He never had a suicide attempt in his life,” Steve Japalucci said of his brother, a self-employed contractor. “I know he was very fearful about spending a lot of time in prison. (Suicide) wasn't something I think he ever would have considered, but caught in the grips like that I think he saw it as his only way out.”

Both Japalucci and his wife have criminal histories. Gregory Japalucci was awaiting sentencing on charges filed in 2016 by Indiana authorities of endangering the welfare of children, according to Maruca. McClellan has been in and out of jail on a series of drug arrests in Indiana and Allegheny counties dating to 2006, according to state court records.

