New drug, administered for first time in Pittsburgh, gives ALS patients hope

A Lou Gehrig's disease diagnosis means Rene' Fogarty's time is limited.

He understands and accepts this painful reality, but he's fighting for more time and a better quality of life while he still has one.

On Friday, Fogarty, 51, of Turtle Creek, became the first person in the United States to receive a newly approved medication for his affliction, which is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, medical officials said.

Doctors diagnosed Fogarty with ALS in May — the same month the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug called Radicava to treat the disease.

Allegheny General Hospital registered nurse Carol Chieffe choked back tears as she administered the Radicava to Fogarty late Friday morning on the second floor of the hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side. The drug traveled through an IV into Fogarty's left arm. A walking cane rested next to his chair.

“This is the gold,” Chieffe said. “And we're off.”

The treatment lasted an hour. Fogarty calmly talked with reporters for the duration.

“I know it's not a cure in any sense of the way,” Fogarty said as his wife Linda clutched his right arm, her eyes welling up. “Maybe this is going to buy me enough time to have a better opportunity.”

His doctor, Sandeep Rana, has treated thousands of ALS patients over his 20 years of practice. He's director of Allegheny Health Network's ALS Center.

Life expectancy for ALS patients usually ranges from two to five years, he said. Identified in 1874, the neurological disorder is marked by progressive degeneration of motor neuron cells in the spinal cord and brain that causes muscle weakness.

“This new drug has been shown to slow the progression of the illness, so patients can retain their function of daily living for a longer period,” Rana said. “It does that by neutralizing the toxins that are felt to be accumulating and causing nerve damage. It is not a cure but certainly an advancement in (treatment of) the illness.”

Currently, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 12,000 to 15,000 Americans have ALS.

Fogarty, a sales coordinator for the vacuum parts supplier Leybold USA Inc. in Export, said he began to experience symptoms in January when he felt weakness in his left leg. He sought medical treatment after it started to get worse.

By April, Fogarty and his wife realized something was definitely wrong and neurologists got involved.

He learned last week that he was a candidate for the new drug.

“We never knew he would be the first one,” Linda Fogarty said. “We're very happy.”

He will receive daily treatments for two weeks, then cycle off the treatments for two weeks. He'll repeat that routine for the rest of his life, Rana said. Each treatment costs $1,100, and the doctor estimated an annual cost of $145,000.

The only other treatment option for ALS is a drug called Riluzole that was approved by the FDA in 1995, Rana said. That drug can be hard on the liver.

Headaches are one known side effect of the newly approved medication.

“He's in very early stages which makes him the perfect candidate for this new drug to slow it down,” Rana said of Fogarty. “It's luck of the draw that he fit the criteria perfectly and he showed a lot of interest. Today is day one of the drug being available.”

UPMC plans to start administering the drug in eight patients within a few weeks, said Dr. Sasha Zivkovic, a University of Pittsburgh professor of neurology. The patients' insurance companies recently approved the treatment.

“It's very exciting because this medication has shown positive results in clinical trials,” Zivkovic said. “It should slow down the progression of ALS.”

Fogarty is excited to help doctors gather new research in the battle against ALS.

“More than myself, it's going to be good for people yet to be diagnosed,” he said. “The data is going to be collected and opportunities are going to be available for others.”

Allegheny Health Network's Rana shared the enthusiasm.

“I'm very excited for the ALS community,” he said. “I've been in this field for 20 years and it's been very heartbreaking to see patients not having anything meaningful in terms of treatment. We haven't found the cure but it's certainly very encouraging.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bschmitt@tribweb.com.