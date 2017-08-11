Police: Man who failed to register as sex offender showed 12-year-old girl porn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An East Pittsburgh man was charged Friday with failing to register as a Megan's Law offender, a crime that came to light after he allegedly had a series of inappropriate conversations with a 12-year-old Autistic girl, according to police.

Earl Crumb, 61, is charged with one count of failing to register his new address with the state, court records show.

Detectives for the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office began investigating Crumb in May when a woman sent them screenshots of conversations that Crumb was having with her daughter via Pinterest, according to the criminal complaint.

Crumb's Pinterest account, which he allegedly showed to the 12-year-old girl, contained pornographic and violent images, police wrote in the complaint.

Crumb first told detectives that the girl had told him she was 19, but then admitted he knew she was 12, police said. He also said he has spoken in a sexual manner to other young girls online.

“I had sexual things in my head, and I wanted a friendship with her,” Crumb said of the girl, according to the complaint.

Crumb also admitted to police there was likely child pornography on his cell phone. He said he spent time in jail and was placed on the sex offender registry after he had a sexual encounter with a teenage girl.

“Why do parents allow their 12-year-old to put naked images on the internet,” he allegedly told police, according to the complaint. “I am trying to get out of looking at child porn. It is in my head, my head is not letting me.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

District attorney spokesman Mike Manko said in a release that more charges could be forthcoming after three cell phones seized from Crumb are analyzed.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.