Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: Man who failed to register as sex offender showed 12-year-old girl porn
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 5:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An East Pittsburgh man was charged Friday with failing to register as a Megan's Law offender, a crime that came to light after he allegedly had a series of inappropriate conversations with a 12-year-old Autistic girl, according to police.

Earl Crumb, 61, is charged with one count of failing to register his new address with the state, court records show.

Detectives for the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office began investigating Crumb in May when a woman sent them screenshots of conversations that Crumb was having with her daughter via Pinterest, according to the criminal complaint.

Crumb's Pinterest account, which he allegedly showed to the 12-year-old girl, contained pornographic and violent images, police wrote in the complaint.

Crumb first told detectives that the girl had told him she was 19, but then admitted he knew she was 12, police said. He also said he has spoken in a sexual manner to other young girls online.

“I had sexual things in my head, and I wanted a friendship with her,” Crumb said of the girl, according to the complaint.

Crumb also admitted to police there was likely child pornography on his cell phone. He said he spent time in jail and was placed on the sex offender registry after he had a sexual encounter with a teenage girl.

“Why do parents allow their 12-year-old to put naked images on the internet,” he allegedly told police, according to the complaint. “I am trying to get out of looking at child porn. It is in my head, my head is not letting me.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

District attorney spokesman Mike Manko said in a release that more charges could be forthcoming after three cell phones seized from Crumb are analyzed.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.