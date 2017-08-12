Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlton's illness opens door for Minucci, Special EFX at Hartwood Acres
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Chieli Minucci & Special EFX will replace Larry Carlton at the Allegheny County Concert series Sunday night at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater.

Carlton fell ill and is confined to bed but is expected to make a full recovery, his management agency WB Entertainment said in a release.

The concert will beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with Don Alquino Sr. & Jr. as the opening act. Chieli Minucci & Special EFX will take the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Minucci is a guitarist, composer and arranger who leads the Grammy-nominated jazz-fusion group Special EFX that features Joel Rosenblatt, Jerry Brooks and Jay Rowe.

In the past 35 years, Minucci has recorded and performed with top artists including Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Jewel and Mark Anthony and dozens of jazz artists including Kirk Whalum, Jeff Lorber, Norman Brown, Bernie Williams, Marion Meadows, Lao Tizer and Mindi Abair.

Chieli also is a composer for television and film.

He has won three Emmy Awards and been nominated 10 times.

His music is on the soundtracks of the films “Bowfinger,” “Legally Blonde,” and “Panic” and his original scoring was in the live stage productions of “Peter Pan,” “Dora the Explorer” and “Thomas the Tank Engine.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

