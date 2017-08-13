Man fatally stabbed after incident in Mt. Washington bar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 33-year-old man died early Sunday from stabbing wounds suffered inside a Mt. Washington bar, Pittsburgh Police said.

The victim's name was not yet available from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

The stabbing stemmed from an incident inside of Satalio's Bar, 27 Bailey Ave., according to an initial police investigation.

Someone saw the male bleeding on the ground near CoGos on Bailey Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., Public Information Officer Sonya Toler said.

The passerby alerted a Zone 3 police officer who was in the area working a secondary detail.

Paramedics transported the victim to UPMC Mercy, where he was later pronounced dead.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are following several leads but anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.