Police seek information in fatal Mt. Washington stabbing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Police are seeking information on the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man who was discovered laying along a street early Sunday in Mt. Washington.

Police said that a city officer working a secondary job in the area was notified about 3:21 a.m. by a passerby that a man was laying outside on the ground, bleeding near the CoGo's store on Bailey Avenue.

Responding officers discovered the victim laying on the ground and he appeared to have been stabbed. The victim was transported by an ambulance to UPMC Mercy in critical condition, but he later died of his injuries, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

According to the preliminary investigation, the stabbing may have stemmed from an earlier incident inside of Satalio's Bar located at 27 Bailey Avenue. Violent crime detectives are following several leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone police at (412) 323-7800.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.