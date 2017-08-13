Charlottesville-related vigils planned Sunday in Pittsburgh
Two vigils are scheduled Sunday in Pittsburgh to show opposition to hate and violence over the weekend at a white supremacist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville , Va.
One is set for 5 p.m. at Market Square, Downtown. A Facebook invitation is asking for a show supporting peace.
“Let's show that a few hundred racist and neo-nazis will not drown out the voice and action of real America. Let's fill Market Square with the readings, speakers, and songs. Let's join hands, heart, and voices to and take a stand against the hatred,” the post said.
Another Facebook post from a group called Democratic Socialists of America calls for a 7 p.m. “Candlelight Solidarity Vigil in Schenley Plaza,” which is located at 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland.
Sponsors were not immediately available for comment.
