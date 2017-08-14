Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Garfield woman grazed by bullet
Paul Peirce | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 4:51 a.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

A woman was treated at an undisclosed hospital early today after she was grazed in the back of her head by one of two gunshots fired in the 400 block of North Fairmont Street in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Monday. The shots were detected by Zone 5's ShotSpotter technology and were also reported by a 911 caller.

Police and paramedics arrived to the residence to find a female victim in her mid-50s who had been grazed inside her home by a bullet. Public Safety Department spokeswoman Sonya Toler reported the victim, who was not identified, was alert and conscious with a minor injury when she was transported to a local hospital.

Toler reported at least three others were inside the home at the time and were unharmed. Police are still seeking information about the shooter.

Toler said the Group Violence Intervention Unit will continue its investigation.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

