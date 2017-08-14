Woman arrested in fatal Mt. Washington stabbing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 25-year-old Pittsburgh woman was arrested this morning in connection with the stabbing death Sunday of a 33-year-old man found lying along a street in Mt. Washington.

Pittsburgh police charged Ashley Henchell with homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Ryan Carosi, also of Pittsburgh.

The stabbing occurred after an argument at Satalio's Bar on Bailey Avenue in Mt. Washington. Henchell admitted to following Carosi outside the bar and stabbing him in his chest and legs, according to a criminal complaint.

Witnesses at the bar identified Henchell as a potential suspect. Henchell told police that after the stabbing she ran from the scene and threw the knife along Southern or Wyoming avenues.

She went to her home on Cowan Street, where she showered and washed her clothes, the complaint states.

At 3:21 a.m., a passer-by notified an officer that a man was bleeding near a CoGo's on Bailey Avenue. Medics rushed Carosi to UPMC Mercy, where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.