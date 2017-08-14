Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Consumer alert issued for Glenshaw restaurant found with dead ants
Theresa Clift | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Allegheny County has issued a consumer alert for the Middle Road Inn in Glenshaw after inspectors found more than 100 dead flying ants in the basement and 16 other violations.

Five of the violations were high-risk, mostly involving food not being kept and cooled at cold enough temperatures.

An inspector also witnessed a worker in the kitchen removing rings of raw onions with bare hands and placing them on sandwiches, the county report said.

Other violations included a dishwasher that does not sanitize, raw bacon and eggs being stored above ready-to-eat products in the fridge and black garbage bags used to store produce.

A call to the restaurant in Indiana Township was not immediately returned.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

