Assistant to take over as Woodland Hills interim principal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An assistant Woodland Hills High School principal is in line take over for embattled principal Kevin Murray on an interim basis as his future with the school and remains murky, the district's superintendent told the Tribune-Review.

Candee Nagy will be the school's substitute principal as Murray is not currently certified by the state to perform his job duties.

“That does not mean he is being terminated,” Superintendent Alan Johnson said. “She is a substitute while his status is determined.”

The school board is expected to vote on the personnel change Wednesday. School starts for students on Aug. 31.

Murray remains on unpaid leave as the high school principal as the Pennsylvania Department of Education delayed renewing his teaching certification in the midst of several high-profile controversies involving treatment of students. Whether he will return as principal remains unclear.

Last week he resigned as the high school's head football coach.

Before the issue with state certification, Murray was placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 30 in connection with an incident in which an audio recording surfaced of him allegedly threatening a 14-year-old special education student.

Murray can be heard on the recording saying, “I'll punch you right in your face, dude,” and “I'll knock your (expletive) teeth down your throat.”

The district said he was disciplined, but officials wouldn't say how. He returned to the job in January.

Murray did not face criminal charges. But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., in a letter to the superintendent, called Murray's actions “inappropriate and arguably threatening.”

The high school and district faced more scrutiny after Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis went public in May with videos from school surveillance cameras that showed the arrests of two black students, ages 14 and 15, by a white Churchill police officer then assigned to the school.

In a video from April 3, Churchill officer Steve Shaulis can be seen dragging Que'chawn Wade, 14, into the school's main office lobby before allegedly fighting with him off camera and knocking out one of the teen's teeth, Hollis said. Wade faces a resisting arrest charge in juvenile court.

Video from a March 2015 incident shows Shaulis putting Ahmad Williams Jr., then 15, in a headlock, slamming him to the ground and shocking him twice with a Taser. Murray helped hold the teen down during the arrest for disorderly conduct. A judge acquitted Williams of resisting arrest after the tape was played at trial.

Zappala confirmed that the FBI and U.S. attorney's office are investigating whether Shaulis violated the students' civil rights.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.