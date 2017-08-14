Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County finds West Nile-carrying mosquitoes in three neighborhoods
Theresa Clift | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
Courtesy of James Gathany/CDC

Updated 48 minutes ago

Allegheny County plans to spray for mosquitoes in Homewood, Point Breeze and Wilkinsburg Tuesday after mosquitoes there tested positive for West Nile virus.

The county plans to treat the areas with a truck-mounted “ultra low-volume” sprayer from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. The pesticide called Zenivex will be sprayed, which kills adult mosquitoes but is not harmful to people and pets, the release said.

If it rains Tuesday, the treatment will place Wednesday during the same hours.

There have not been any reported human cases of West Nile virus identified in the county so far this year, the release said.

Last week, a Montgomery County resident became the first person in Pennsylvania to test positive for West Nile virus this year.

To minimize risk of mosquitoes, county residents should get rid of standing water in yards, making sure open windows have screens, use insect repellent and minimize time outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

County residents can report complaints about properties with stagnant water to the Health Department by calling 412-350-4046.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

