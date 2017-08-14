Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

School bus crash injures 10 on McKees Rocks Bridge
Megan Guza | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
WPXI
A crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge between a school bus carrying New Brighton band students and the vehicle carrying their equipment injured nine students and the bus driver Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

A rear-end crash between a school bus and a van Monday morning on the McKees Rocks Bridge sent nine students and the bus driver to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The crash happened about 10 a.m., authorities said.

A school bus carrying members of the school band was headed to Kennywood for a performance when the vehicle carrying the band equipment rear-ended the bus, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported the students were from the New Brighton Area School District.

Toler said nine students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with "very minor injuries."

No further information was immediately available.

