Allegheny

Carnegie man wants help in cheering Steelers home, away
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
James Taylor, 25, a Carnegie native, started a GoFundMe account to raise money to attend all Steelers games in 2017.

James Taylor wants to see every Steelers game — home and away — this season. The Carnegie native launched a GoFundMe account this week in hopes that Steelers Nation will help.

"I really believe that I can achieve this goal I set," Taylor, 25, said.

He had raised $130 by Monday afternoon of his $2,500 goal — maybe enough to get him to the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10. The donations are coming in anonymously in small increments — $5 — by request.

"That can snowball into something bigger," Taylor said. "I'm really only asking for the bare minimum."He wants to raise enough money to buy tickets for all 16 regular season games and document the months-long journey for other fans. Taylor said he may look into other sponsorships while creating a hub and community for Steelers fans at away games from Minnesota to Texas.

"I really think that this thing can take off," he said.

Taylor lives in Florida at the moment but said his home base would be Carnegie if he raises enough cash. But, like all Steelers fans, he hopes the season doesn't end with the Browns on New Year's Eve in Pittsburgh."I'm very excited, I know it's only a couple days in," he said.

People can donate at www.gofundme.com/SteelersTravelTeam .

Other Steelers fans have used GoFundMe accounts in the past.

A $400 goal set in 2015 to take a Shippensburg man to a Steelers game garnered $5,660 in donations. A Texas man hoping for $300 to buy a ticket to the Christmas Day Steelers game in Houston is close to meeting his goal.

Even two dogs named Steeler have got in on the GoFundMe action in recent years.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

