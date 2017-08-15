Pittsburgh International Airport gets $12.3M FAA grant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh International Airport is one of 72 airports nationwide sharing in $162 million worth of infrastructure grants, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday.

The $12.3 million Pittsburgh grant will be used to rehab one of the pads used to de-ice planes, airport spokesman Bob Kerlik said.

The Charlie pad, on the north side of the airfield, has been in operation since 1993 and is one of four de-icing pads at the airport, he said.

The total project cost is $27 million, which includes paving, the piping and fluid collections system and storage tanks. The work will take place next summer and shouldn't affect airport operations, he said.

The grants come out of the FAA's Airport Improvement Program. Airports receive grants automatically based on passenger volume and are eligible for additional amounts. The Pittsburgh grant includes $2.7 million based on passenger volume and an additional $9.6 million.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.