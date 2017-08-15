Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Judge sets arraignment for Rep. John Maher on DUI charge
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
East Pennsboro Township Police Department
Pennsylvania Rep. John Maher, R-Upper St. Clair

Updated 4 minutes ago

A Cumberland County judge on Tuesday set an arraignment for Oct. 26 for Rep. John Maher, R-Upper St. Clair, who East Pennsboro police charged with driving under the influence last month.

Maher attended a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Cumberland County, where he was released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

Maher, 54, had a blood-alcohol of at least 0.16 — twice the legal limit — when police pulled him over on June 13 following a General Assembly session.

He was also charged with making an unsafe U-turn and driving the wrong way.

Maher has been a member of the state House of Representatives since 1997, representing parts of Allegheny and Washington counties.

Maher declined comment for this story, but sent a written statement: “I should not have been driving that night. It was a bad decision and will not happen again. During the ten weeks since, I have always accepted full responsibility and will continue to (do) so.”

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

