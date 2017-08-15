Threats of violence could cancel March on Google protests

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The organizer of planned protests at Google offices around the country is weighing whether to cancel the rallies due to concerns of violence.

Google's office in Pittsburgh's Bakery Square is one of the nine locations targeted by the free-speech and anti-censorship rallies organized by Jack Posobiec.

Posobiec told the Tribune-Review on Tuesday he is still deciding if the March on Google will go forward. He said he is very concerned about threats of violence at the planned protests.

The rallies were planned in reaction to Google's firing of James Damore, a software engineer who wrote a controversial anti-diversity memo. Posobiec planned the rallies before the protests in Charlottesville this past weekend that turned violent.

Millie Weaver, a reporter for the website InfoWars.com, said she canceled a filming of her show "FlyOver States of America" that she planned to do at the Pittsburgh rally and will not be coming to the city. A Facebook event page for the InfoWars filming has been deleted.

Weaver, in a video posted to Facebook by Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, said the Facebook event page was flooded with violent threats.

"I don't want people getting hurt on my watch. I don't want blame to be put on myself or InfoWars or the Trump movements at all for people getting hurt out there," Weaver said in the video.

Posobiec in posts on the website March On Google website condemned violence and issued a code of conduct for the rallies that disavows groups like White Nationalists, the KKK, Antifa and NeoNazis. The post also states the event is not an alt-right event but open to everyone.

The March on Google releases a Code of Conduct for all attendees https://t.co/l4wwIqQEsg pic.twitter.com/O7Y9Ir5Fma — CNN is FakeNews (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2017

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued a statement Monday evening saying the city has "zero tolerance for violence or hatred."

"While we must respect First Amendment rights, let me be clear: those spreading hate, fear and violence are not welcome in our city," Peduto said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.