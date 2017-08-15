Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Keystone Oaks teachers seek contract, prepare to strike Aug. 24
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 11:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Teachers in the Keystone Oaks School District have served notice they intend to strike Aug. 24, the first day of classes for students, unless they are able to settle a new contract with the district.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association issued the notice Tuesday, setting a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Thursday to finalize a tentative labor agreement.

“This deadline is being established to allow all staff, parents and students to plan accordingly for the beginning of the school year,” association President Kevin Gallagher said in an emailed statement.

According to the teacher's union, salaries and the term of the agreement are issues remaining to be settled, with two bargaining sessions scheduled this week.

The teachers' most recent contract expired June 30, but the two sides averted a strike in March by signing a one-year extension, the union stated.

The district, located just outside Pittsburgh, includes the communities of Castle Shannon, Dormont and Green Tree.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

