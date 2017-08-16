Homestead convenience store owner admits food stamp fraud scheme

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monroeville man pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to charges of swindling the federal food stamp program of $85,000 at his convenience store in Homestead.

Atif Imran, 41, owner and operator of A to Z Convenience Store Inc., a gas station and convenience store located along West Street in Homestead, pleaded guilty before federal Judge David S. Cercone to charges of food stamp fraud and theft in connection with the scheme.

During the proceeding, Imran's attorney Joseph Chester indicated that Imran had entered into a civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office to make restitution of $85,000.

According to information presented to Cercone Tuesday, Imran's store participated in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as the food stamp program.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Callahan maintained that Imran was aware that food stamp rules prohibited the exchange of food stamp benefits for cash. However, prosecutors alleged that on multiple occasions, Imran and employees exchanged food stamp benefits for cash on a discounted basis, usually giving his customers only 50 cents on the dollar for food stamp benefits.

Callahan reported a typical exchange would involve the customer purchasing a bottled drink and a snack food item and then providing $100 in food stamp benefits for which he or she would receive $50 cash.

The case was investigated by the federal Inspector General's office with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security.

Imran's sentencing hearing is scheduled Dec. 14.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.