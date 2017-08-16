March on Google protests postponed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Organizers of a free speech protest planned at Google locations across the United States including Pittsburgh said late Tuesday that the marches were postponed because of threats from “left-wing terrorists.”

“The Peaceful March on Google has been postponed due to credible Alt Left terrorist threats for the safety of our citizen participants,” organizers wrote on a blog post on the protest's website.

The postponement of Saturday's rally comes after violent clashes in Charlottesville in which an Ohio man who was reportedly a Nazi sympathizer allegedly crashed into a crowd of activists, killing one person and injuring 19. On Tuesday, President Trump used the term “alt-left” and said both sides were to blame for the violence.

The rally's organizer, Jack Posobiec, is an alt-right activist and self-described “reality journalist” who used conspiracy theories to galvanize Trump supporters during the presidential campaign, including the infamous “Pizzagate” rumors of child trafficking.

In his blog post announcing the cancellation, Posbiec blamed the mainstream media, and in particular CNN, for making “malicious and false statements that our peaceful march was being organized by Nazy sympathizers.”

Google's office in Pittsburgh's Bakery Square was one of nine locations targeted by the free-speech and anti-censorship rallies organized by Posobiec.

Posobiec told the Tribune-Review on Tuesday he was very concerned about threats of violence at the planned protests.

The rallies were planned in reaction to Google's firing of James Damore, a software engineer who wrote a controversial anti-diversity memo. Posobiec planned the rallies before the protests in Charlottesville this past weekend that turned violent.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.