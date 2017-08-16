U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to discuss NAFTA with officials in Pittsburgh
Updated 26 minutes ago
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will meet this morning with labor, environmental and civic leaders in Pittsburgh to discuss the Trump administration's efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The discussion is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. at United Steelworkers headquarters on the Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown.
Casey has been critical of Trump's closed-door renegotiation of NAFTA. The senator has said NAFTA's replacement must be negotiated by the American people.
In addition to Casey, attendees will include Leo W. Gerard, president of the United Steelworkers; Fred Brown, chief executive of Homewood Children's Village; Joanne Kilgour, director of the Sierra Club's Pennsylvania chapter; and LaVita Tuff, a policy analyst with BlueGreen Alliance.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.