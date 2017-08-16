Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Teen arrested for fatal Baldwin shooting, robbery

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

A 16-year-old from Baldwin will be charged as an adult with homicide after the teenage victim of a robbery and shooting died of his wounds Wednesday morning, Allegheny County police said.

Baldwin Borough police responded at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle at the intersection of Horning and Curry roads, where they found 17-year-old Nathan Assad in the passenger seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Medics transported Assad in critical condition to a hospital, where he died shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Allegheny County homicide detectives determined Assad and a friend had been robbed at a residence on Lucy Drive, less than a mile from the shooting scene, and had followed the robbery suspects in a car. One of the suspects turned around and shot toward the vehicle, striking Assad in the face, police said.

Nathan Lee, 16, was arrested and initially charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations. Because Assad died of his wounds, the assault charge will be withdrawn and replaced with a homicide charge, police said. His bail was initially set at $100,000 but will be withdrawn for the homicide charge.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

