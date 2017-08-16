Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Trial delayed for Fineview man charged in deadly hit and run

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Defense attorneys on Wednesday delayed the trial of a Fineview man who told police he was “blacked-out” on the night in December 2015 when he's alleged to have struck and killed a pedestrian..

David Anderson, 65, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless endangerment and two counts of accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle. His non-jury trial, delayed several times from early this year, was set for Wednesday in front of Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey Manning. A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office said the proceedings have been delayed at the request of Anderson's attorney.

Anderson is charged in the death of 64-year-old Gregory Simpson along Federal Street Extension Dec. 20, 2015. Simpson died two months later.

Police allege that Anderson was driving his gray 2007 Chevrolet truck down Federal when he struck Simpson and two parked vehicles and kept driving. When police arrested Anderson last summer, he told them he'd been drinking vodka and orange juice at a bar on Shadeland Avenue and, as he was driving to his Mountford Avenue home, he blacked out until the next morning.

Anderson told police he awoke and found damage to his truck and assumed he'd been hit by another vehicle, according to police. He said he was unaware he'd struck a pedestrian.

