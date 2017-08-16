Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cash returned to Homestead woman who left it on Port Authority bus

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
A Port Authority bus heads up Forest Avenue past the West Homestead Borough Building as part of a detour around the shutdown of southbound traffic on 885 or Mifflin Road.
Cindy Shegan Keeley | Trib Total Media
A Port Authority bus heads up Forest Avenue past the West Homestead Borough Building as part of a detour around the shutdown of southbound traffic on 885 or Mifflin Road.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Port Authority of Allegheny County police have found the woman who left a “large sum of cash” on a bus last month, and they returned the money to her, according to a news release.

The authority issued a news release Tuesday with the woman's photo asking for the public's help in identifying her.

Since then, Port Authority police received 15 calls identifying the woman in the photo, who lives in Homestead, the release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

Related Content
Port Authority looking for woman who left 'large sum of money' on bus
Port Authority of Allegheny County police are trying to identify a woman who left a "large sum of money" on a bus last month, according ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.