Allegheny County settles with inmate who says she wasn't given seizure meds

Allegheny County paid a $5,000 settlement to an Allegheny County Jail inmate who says she suffered three seizures last year because the jail withheld her seizure medication.

“I wasn't given my seizure medication on Sept. 20 or 21 which resulted in me having three seizures in a row and having to be administered Ativan,” Leal wrote in the complaint filed Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Ativan is a drug used to treat anxiety.

Before filing the lawsuit, Leal filed a grievance, which was found to be valid, she wrote in the complaint.

Leal's complaint said the county violated a federal law for its lack of proper medical treatment. She sought $150,000 as relief and represented herself in the matter.

The county declined comment.

