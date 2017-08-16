Analysis: Pittsburghers are nation's best tippers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who are the best tippers in the country?

We are, it turns out.

That's according to San Francisco based credit card processing company Square, as reported by the Pittsburgh Business Times .

The data comes from analysis of roughly 2 million transactions that took place in July.

According to the data Pittsburgh patrons tip an average of 17.6 percent. That beats the next closest metropolitan area, Phoenix, which came in a 17.3 percent and is well above the national average of 16.4 percent.

There could be a reason for this, however. According to dating app Hater, along with a long-standing dislike for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the thing Pittsburgh residents hate most is a bad tipper.

The worst tippers?

It may come as no surprise to your average Steelers fan, but the stingiest tippers are residents of Cleveland, who tip an average of 14 percent.

Do you think they are just salty from years of having to watch the Browns struggle to make it somewhere?

