Woodland Hills School Board accepts embattled principal's resignation

The Woodland Hills School Board has voted to accept the resignation of Kevin Murray as high school principal and football coach.

Murray resigned as football coach last week. The school board was to act on that resignation Wednesday night; his resignation as high school principal was added to the agenda moments before the vote.

Murray had been on administrative leave as high school principal since Nov. 30 but returned to the job in January.

Authorities have been investigating an incident in which an audio recording surfaced of him allegedly threatening a 14-year-old special education student.

Murray can be heard on the recording saying, “I'll punch you right in your face, dude,” and “I'll knock your (expletive) teeth down your throat.”

This summer, the state Department of Education delayed renewing his teaching certification in the midst of several high-profile controversies involving treatment of students.

Murray's attorney, Phil DiLucente, issued a brief statement: “I can confirm that Kevin Murray has resigned as Principal and Head football coach at Woodland Hills. It was in the best interest of both parties.”

Current Assistant Principal Candee Nagy will serve as a substitute principal to start the school year.

Nagy has been with the district as assistant principal since 2014, according to Superintendent Alan Johnson.

She previously worked in the Wilkinsburg School District, Johnson said.

Nagy will be paid a daily rate of $37.57 on top of her current salary of $85,231.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Staff writer Ben Schmitt contributed to this report.