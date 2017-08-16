Keystone Oaks teachers' union: tentative contract reached

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Keystone Oaks teachers' union announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night a tentative agreement had been reached for a new contract.

The teachers union served notice to the school district late Tuesday that they had intended to strike Aug. 24 — the first day of classes for students — unless they were able to settle a new contract.

But the Keystone Oaks Education Association posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that, “The strike has been averted! A tentative agreement has been reached. Details will be released after both sides vote on Tuesday! KOEA CARES!”

A phone call and e-mail to school board President Matthew Cesario late Wednesday night were not immediately returned.

According to information on the school district's site, the teachers' most recent contract expired June 30 after the two sides in April approved a one-year extension, retroactive to July 1, 2016.

The district, just outside Pittsburgh, includes the communities of Castle Shannon, Dormont and Green Tree.

According to the district, there are about 160 members in the teacher's union.

