Allegheny

Police make an arrest in Sheraden shooting

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 7:09 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 72-year-old woman last week in the city's Sheraden neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police on Wednesday arrested Tyler Sherrell and charged him with attempted homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, court records show.

The shooting happened Aug. 8 on Faulkner Street. The victim was shot once in the face near her mouth, police said.

Detectives are searching for three other persons of interest in connection with the shooting, Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the Group Violence Intervention Unit.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

