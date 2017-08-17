Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto plans prayer vigil, calls for peace

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to the media at his victory party at The Boiler Room after winning the mayoral primary on May 16, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has planned a prayer vigil for Friday at the end of what has been a tumultuous week after violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., and threats of violence surrounding a planned rally at Google in Pittsburgh.

"A Prayer for Pittsburgh: A Prayer for Peace" will take place at noon Friday on Grant Street in front of the City-County Building, according to the mayor's office.

"In these trying times, Pittsburghers will respond the same way our community always has, by coming together to show respect and tolerance for our fellow man," an invitation from the mayor's office to community leaders read.

Grant Street in front of the City-County Building is closed for repairs to the Frick Building.

Peduto tweeted Wednesday that all are welcomed to the prayer vigil. There will be food and games, and it is intended to be family friendly.

Organizers of the March on Google postponed Saturday's demonstration at the company's Bakery Square office and offices around the country out of concern over threats of violence. Peduto said public safety officials had been monitoring that rally and other potential protests that could come into the city.

"It may be just a few weeks before this happens again, but I want to make sure the people of Pittsburgh understand that Public Safety is working around the clock 24/7 in order to be able to make sure you are being protected," Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported Peduto saying during the news conference Wednesday .

"Friday there will definitely be a peaceful time for Pittsburghers to enjoy and come together as we move forward," Valerie McDonald-Roberts, Pittsburgh's chief urban affairs officer, said during the news conference.

