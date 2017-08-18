Heavy rain, flooding close some Allegheny County roads
Heavy rain snarled traffic in Allegheny County's more flood-prone pockets Friday morning.
According to county social media, the Mansfield Bridge remained closed in both directions about 10:30 a.m. because of flooding on the McKeesport/Glassport side.
The southbound lanes of Route 837 below the Duquesne-McKeesport Bridge also were closed, according to county tweets. Additionally, Streets Run Road at Schuette Drive is closed in Baldwin, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
Duquesne: Rte 837 shut down SB underneath the Duquesne-McKeesport Bridge due to flooding.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 18, 2017
In Pittsburgh, Baldwin Road and Streets Run Road at Glass Run Road were closed due to flood waters.
Route 51 temporarily was shut down near North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills, though the road has since reopened.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.