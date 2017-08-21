Liberty Bridge, Tunnel closures to continue this week
Updated 1 hour ago
Liberty Bridge and Tunnel overnight lane restrictions and closures will continue this week through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to a PennDOT news release.
The schedule is as follows:
• Monday and Tuesday: Closure of the inbound Liberty Tunnel. Single lane-restriction in each direction on the Liberty Bridge.
• Wednesday and Thursday: Closure of inbound Liberty Bridge. Single-lane restriction for outbound Liberty Bridge. Closure of the inbound Liberty Tunnel.
No restrictions are planned for the outbound Liberty Tunnel or P.J. McCardle Roadway.
Detours will be posted.
The work is part of an $80 million bridge rehabilitation project set to be complete in July.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/libertybridge .
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.